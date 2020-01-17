Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Dycom Industries worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

