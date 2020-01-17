Perlin (PERL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $927,776.00

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and $927,776.00 worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.70 or 0.03405708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00197442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00127618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

