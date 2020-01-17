Persimmon (LON:PSN) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,490 ($32.75) to GBX 3,110 ($40.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Persimmon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

LON PSN traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,891 ($38.03). 1,075,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,657.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,250.64. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

