Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,096 at Deutsche Bank

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. HSBC raised shares of Persimmon to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,418 ($31.81) to GBX 2,442 ($32.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,861.77 ($37.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,651.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,245.87. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

