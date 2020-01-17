Peterson Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,439.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 221,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,858,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,090,000 after purchasing an additional 550,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 201.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 66,820 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

