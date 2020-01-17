Peterson Wealth Management Invests $1.15 Million in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 149,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,904,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,872,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $672,142,000 after buying an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,883,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $673,897,000 after buying an additional 220,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after buying an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $201.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.