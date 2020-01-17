Peterson Wealth Management Invests $63,000 in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,817,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,503 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 37.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,335,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,208 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 21,575.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,994,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,204,000 after buying an additional 13,929,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,052,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after buying an additional 1,728,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENLC opened at $5.85 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,907 shares in the company, valued at $608,297.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

