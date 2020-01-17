Peterson Wealth Management Makes New $253,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,549,000 after purchasing an additional 67,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after purchasing an additional 163,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

