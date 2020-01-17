Peterson Wealth Management Takes Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 7.9% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $330.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.71. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $259.96 and a fifty-two week high of $330.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

