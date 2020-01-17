PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $18,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PetIQ by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PetIQ by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PetIQ news, CFO John Newland purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $980,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PETQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. PetIQ Inc has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $837.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

