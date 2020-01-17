Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Petroteq Energy Inc (CVE:PQE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 28271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.