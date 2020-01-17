PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 2.5% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $437,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

AVB stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $181.94 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.30.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

