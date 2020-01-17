PGGM Investments Has $114.57 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,162,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 871,975 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Oracle were worth $114,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $55.08. 168,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.