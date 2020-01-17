PGGM Investments Invests $49.31 Million in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 289,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,308,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.53. 630,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

