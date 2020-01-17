PGGM Investments Makes New $142.76 Million Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,938,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $142,756,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.59% of Realty Income as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,892,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Realty Income by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 459,043 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,069,000 after acquiring an additional 446,488 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

NYSE O traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.60. 464,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,857. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.01. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

