PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,208,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $305,695,000. Store Capital makes up 1.7% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned 3.50% of Store Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Store Capital by 157.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 230.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 159,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 44.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

