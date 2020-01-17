PGGM Investments Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1,490.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510,751 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $71,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,696,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $141.06. 47,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,437. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.38 per share, with a total value of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

