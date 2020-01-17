PGGM Investments Sells 116,520 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,520 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of Public Storage worth $46,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus dropped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

PSA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.09. 10,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,291. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.74. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $198.42 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

