PGGM Investments Takes Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,484,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,670,000. Terreno Realty makes up approximately 1.1% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Terreno Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 42,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

TRNO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $58.21.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

