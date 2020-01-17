PHI Token Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One PHI Token token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $282,908.00 and $11,139.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.03297710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00203205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00132557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token launched on February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

PHI Token Token Trading

PHI Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.