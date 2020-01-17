Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $248,763.00 and $39.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.01163553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053450 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00228574 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00072965 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001878 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

