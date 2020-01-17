PIBBLE (PIB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $709,112.00 and approximately $1,851.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,487,361,420 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

PIBBLE Token Trading

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

