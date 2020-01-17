Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $106,964.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000572 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000991 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,373,249,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

