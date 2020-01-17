Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.90

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and traded as low as $9.84. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 1,351 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 1,420.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II by 17.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,936 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 35,969 shares in the last quarter.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

