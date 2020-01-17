Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BK. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

BK stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 4,425,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,833. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

