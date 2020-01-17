Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Republic Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 113.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

