Platinum Capital (ASX:PMC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Platinum Capital Limited (ASX:PMC) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.68 ($1.19) and last traded at A$1.67 ($1.18), approximately 83,745 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.66 ($1.17).

The stock has a market cap of $466.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1,610.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.59.

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

