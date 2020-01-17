Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Trading 8.4% Higher

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, 517,818 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 187,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 277.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,133,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445,758 shares during the period. Platinum Group Metals accounts for about 1.1% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. owned 17.30% of Platinum Group Metals worth $14,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

