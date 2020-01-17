Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,000. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $976.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $46,761.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,497.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,847 shares of company stock worth $362,697 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 75.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $3,113,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 354.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.