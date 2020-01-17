PLNcoin (PLNC) Hits Market Cap of $4,559.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $4,559.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLNcoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,266.35 or 2.05795594 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018822 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

