Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial Reit

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

