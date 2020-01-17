Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.64. 288,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,637. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.16.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush lowered Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

