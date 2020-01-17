Polis (POLIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.54 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00010348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Polis has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $17,472.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,313,894 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

