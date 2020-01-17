PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.43.
Shares of NYSE:POL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 76,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,573. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PolyOne by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
About PolyOne
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
