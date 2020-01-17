PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $42.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POL. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE:POL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.58. 76,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,573. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PolyOne by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PolyOne by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PolyOne by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

