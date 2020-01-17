Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NYSE POR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 83,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.