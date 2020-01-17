PotCoin (POT) Price Up 14.7% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Cryptopia. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $412.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,832.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.01909916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.03835743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00668109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00751758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00111454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010057 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00601619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,184,801 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

