PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.47-6.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.297-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.61 billion.PPG Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.32-1.42 EPS.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.56.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

