PPL Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 22,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,822% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Get PPL alerts:

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.1% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 228,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 125,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 175,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.