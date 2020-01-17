PPL Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 22,889 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,822% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.
In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock worth $33,936,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
PPL opened at $35.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.51. PPL has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.28.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.
About PPL
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
