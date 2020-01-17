Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Precision BioSciences stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 14,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,281. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $23.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.05.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

