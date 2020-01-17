Price Wealth LLC Sells 292 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Price Wealth LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.