Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Primo Water’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,327. Primo Water has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $579.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 159,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 228.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 297,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

