Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Cut to Market Perform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Primo Water’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.
Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,327. Primo Water has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $579.89 million, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 41.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter worth about $544,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primo Water by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 159,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 228.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 297,766 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
