Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.33, approximately 192 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Principal Price Setters Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,053,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Price Setters Index ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

