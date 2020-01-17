Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) was up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23, approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal US Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit