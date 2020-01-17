Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.22 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $49.97. 28,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Progress Software has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

