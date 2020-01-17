Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.87-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $448-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.22 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $49.97. 28,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Progress Software has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.83.
Progress Software Company Profile
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
