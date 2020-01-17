Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.57 and last traded at $68.57, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a boost from Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

