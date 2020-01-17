ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the third quarter worth $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 32.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 154.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,009. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

