Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Jan 17th, 2020

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Shares of PFG traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 463.30 ($6.09). The stock had a trading volume of 607,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 441.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 419.47.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

