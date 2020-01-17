PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.80. The company had a trading volume of 779,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,133. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.91.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,710. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after purchasing an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.