PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 151069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a market cap of $58.07 million and a PE ratio of -8.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 million during the quarter.

About PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

