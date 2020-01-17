Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.72, approximately 431,720 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 388,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.00 million. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pyxus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pyxus International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxus International by 658.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pyxus International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International Company Profile (NYSE:PYX)

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

